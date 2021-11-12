22-year-old who died at Travis Scott show was attending her 1st concert ever

Last week's Travis Scott show in Houston was the first concert that 22-year-old Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had ever attended, and it tragically became her last.

Shahani became the ninth person to die from injuries suffered at the Nov. 5 show when she died at the hospital on Wednesday night after spending nearly a week on a ventilator, her family said at a news conference on Thursday. All nine who died are between the ages of 14 and 27.

"This was not a concert because my baby didn’t come back," Shahani's distraught mother, Karishma Shahani, said at the news conference.

"She was like an angel for us," her father, Bhagu Shahani, added. "Please make sure she gets the justice, I don’t want somebody else’s daughter to go like this."

Her death comes as the attorney for Travis Scott said the rapper could not see the magnitude of what was unfolding while he was on stage at the Astroworld when a massive stampede by the crowd turned deadly.

In his first comments since the tragic show, attorney Ed McPherson said certain factors made it difficult for Scott, 30, to know that something dangerous was happening in the crowd.

"You have pyrotechnics all around, you have flash pots going off, so there’s a lot of noise," McPherson told Morgan Chesky on TODAY Friday. "There’s a lot of light, it’s the middle of the night. You have ear monitors in your ear, music blasting, and your own voice blasting in your head. You can’t see things that are going on out there.”

A massive crowd surge toward the stage began around 9 p.m. local time, authorities said. Police radio calls obtained by the Houston Chronicle shed light on the chaotic scene as it unfolded.

"It looks like folks are coming out of crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, of crushing-type injuries," one police radio message said at 9:21 p.m.

Fifteen minutes later, police declared it a mass casualty event.

"There’s a lot of people trampled, and they’re passed out at the front stage," another police radio message said.

The show didn't stop for another 40 minutes. Houston police and fire officials have said Scott had the power to stop the show, but his attorney said he was not informed of what was transpiring. Video from concert showed he did pause the show multiple times to call for help for fans in distress.

"Nobody told them to stop the show until ultimately right before the show ended," McPherson said.

Scott announced Monday that he will pay for the funeral costs of those who died at the show and will help offer mental health services to those affected by the tragedy.

"He’s especially devastated because this was in his hometown," McPherson said. "He has a lot of ties to Houston, a lot of love for Houston. And he’s just really hurting right now."

Scott and Kylie Jenner, his girlfriend who was at the show, have both said that they did not learn about the deaths until after the event had ended.

