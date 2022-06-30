Mother, 20, shot and killed while pushing baby in stroller in New York City

A 20-year-old mother was shot and killed Wednesday night while pushing her infant daughter in a stroller down a street in New York City, police said.

The assailant approached the woman from behind and shot her once in the head "from a very close range," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference. The 3-month-old baby was unharmed.

New York City councilmember Julie Menin confirmed in a tweet from the scene that the woman was the child's mother.

New York City mayor Eric Adams called it "a horrific crime" and vowed that the police will catch the shooter.

The attack occurred on East 95th Street in Manhattan's Upper East Side around 8:23 p.m., police said. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The gunman, whom police say was dressed all in black and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, remains at large. Police sources told NBC New York that a single shell casing was recovered from the scene.

Sewell was asked at the news briefing if the shooting was a case of domestic violence.

"We can’t confirm that at this time," she said. "It’s under investigation."

Adams said at the news conference that the gun violence is part of a national problem.

"How readily accessible they are, and how there is just no fear on using these guns on innocent New Yorkers," he said. "And this is a result of that."