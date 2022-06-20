2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday.

A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.

On Friday, the Baja California state government confirmed the accident and the names of the deceased via a statement posted on Facebook.

“From the State Government we deeply regret the deaths of Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar ‘Paco Mufot,’” the statement read. “Our condolences to his family, friends and the Baja California arts community. May they rest in peace.”

Netflix said production of the show has been temporarily paused. The streaming service declined to provide further comment as the “investigation is ongoing.”

The van carrying the cast and crew members flipped after "running off the road in a desert area," The Associated Press reported.

"The Chosen One" is a show about a 12-year-old boy who "learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind," according to a Netflix description of the show. The series is based on the comic books created by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

The show started filming in Mexico in April, per a tweet by Millar's official Netflix account.

“We are investigating the circumstances with local production,” SAG-AFTRA, a union representing film, television and radio workers, said in a statement to The New York Times. “On set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”