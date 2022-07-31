2 cyclists killed, 3 injured when suspected intoxicated driver hits Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour riders

Two cyclists were killed and three others were being treated for severe injuries after they were struck by an SUV during the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour across Michigan, authorities said.

A driver who is accused of being intoxicated crossed the center divide of a roadway to get around another vehicle and struck the five riders, who were headed southbound on the roadway in Ronald Township, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and a second died after being flown by helicopter to a Grand Rapids hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not been released.

“All three of the surviving cyclists had severe injuries,” according to the sheriff’s statement. They were taken to area hospitals.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, the sheriff’s office said. His identity has not been released.

Make-A-Wish Michigan said in a statement Saturday to NBC affiliate WOOD of Grand Rapids that the tour’s Sunday events are canceled.

“Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and all members of the WAM community during this difficult time,” the nonprofit organization said.

“We are thankful to the first responders who arrived immediately to save lives,” Make-A-Wish said.

The foundation said it would offer grief counseling for riders, staff and volunteers.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

