16-year-old boy named among Walmart shooting victims, police say

Following the shooting this week at a Walmart in Virginia that left seven people dead, including the gunman, and injured at least a half-dozen others, police say teenage boy has been named among the victims.

According to Chesapeake officials, 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron was fatally shot the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 22 when Walmart Supercenter night manager Andre Bing, 31, opened fire, killing himself and six other workers.

City officials announced the update in a tweet on Friday, Nov. 25, also revealing a photo of the 16-year-old. "It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy," the tweet read.

Five other fatal victims were also identified by officials earlier this week, including Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70; and Tyneka Johnson, 22.

Six other unnamed victims were injured in the shooting, police said on Nov. 23. As of Friday, Nov. 25, one patient remains in critical condition with another updated from critical to fair condition Thursday night, according to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital communications director Mike Kafka.

City officials tweeted Wednesday that Bing was found dead in a break room with two others dead following the shooting. One victim was found dead near the front of the Walmart, while three others were rushed to area hospitals but subsequently died from their injuries.

Chesapeake city officials plan to hold a vigil in honor of the victims on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., which will be led by Mayor Rick West.

On Thanksgiving Day, city officials tweeted that they "are extra thankful for our community and we are thinking of every victim of the Walmart shooting and their family members."

Matt Cilento built six white crosses in honor of the six shooting victims. "Hopefully it just gives the family a little bit of closure," he told NBC News.

In an update on Nov. 25, Chesapeake Police Department investigators said Bing used a 9mm handgun, which was legally purchased the morning of the shooting. Officials noted that he had no criminal history prior to the shooting.

Investigators also released a note they said was found on Bing's phone. It was addressed to God and called out his fellow Walmart employees. The note also asked for forgiveness for what he was about to do.

Walmart employee Briana Tyler, who was at the store at the time of the shooting, told NBC News that Bing was "not aiming at anybody specific" and was "just shooting all throughout the room."

Another Walmart employee and witness, Kevin Harper, told NBC News that "time stopped" during the shooting.

"It felt like forever getting out of that store," he said.

Police said this week that about 50 people were believed to be in the store at the time of the shooting.

Shaundrayia Reese, 27, worked under Bing on the overnight stock team from 2014 to 2018, told NBC News in an interview that her former boss would put tape over his phone camera in fear that the government was watching him.

“He never talked about anything dealing with violence ever,” Reese said. “Always stuff about the government, his weight, his family. Stuff like that.”

She added, "He was just weird." Reese said another coworker “said Andre told her if they was to ever fire him, he would come back and kill people.” .

However, Reese noted that she never personally saw a violent side to Bing.