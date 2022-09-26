12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting herself and her father in murder pact

A 12-year-old girl in Weatherford, Texas, shot herself and her father last week in a murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Officers found the girl lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a gun lying underneath her body in northwest Parker County, just west of Fort Worth, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said they found the father, 38, inside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators believe the girl shot her father, fled and then shot herself, the sheriff’s office said.

An ambulance took the man and the girl to local hospitals. A representative for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about their conditions or whether the girl had been charged.

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name to protect the girl’s identity, because the office does not identify juvenile suspects, the Facebook post said.

Authorities alleged that the shootings were part of a murder plot the girl made weeks ago with another girl in Lufkin, about 230 miles southeast of Weatherford. The girls planned to murder their families and pets and then run away together to Georgia, the sheriff’s office alleged.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office accused the girl in Lufkin of planning to murder her father but said did not go through with it, adding that its investigators have charged her with criminal conspiracy in planning the alleged murder plot and that Lufkin police are also investigating.

The investigation continues, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said, adding in a statement that “due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited.”

