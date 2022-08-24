Due to the excessive drought conditions this summer, 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks have been uncovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park, a spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirms to TODAY.

The tracks are said to belong to two different species of dinosaur, a theropod called Acrocanthosaurus and a sauropod called Sauroposeidon, the spokesperson said.

An adult Acrocanthosaurus is believed to have stood about 15 feet tall and weigh close to 7 tons, while a fully-grown Sauroposeidon would be about 60 feet tall and weigh about 44 tons.

The tracks are said to belong to two different species of dinosaur. Courtesy Dinosaur Valley State Park

“Due to the excessive drought conditions this past summer, the river dried up completely in most locations, allowing for more tracks to be uncovered here in the park,” the spokesperson said. “Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are under water and are commonly filled in with sediment, making them buried and not as visible. Being able to find these discoveries and experience new dinosaur tracks is always an exciting time at the park!”

A video posted on Dinosaur Valley State Park’s Facebook page also shows a clearer look at the tracks.

“After The Drought of 2022 Huge Dinosaur Tracks Appear in the Paluxy River at Dinosaur Valley State Park. B.P. Baker Site. Normally these are under water and mud,” the video is captioned.

However, with rain in the forecast, it is expected that the uncovered tracks will be buried again. Courtesy Dinosaur Valley State Park

However, with rain in the forecast, it is expected that the uncovered tracks will be buried again. Park Rangers at Dinosaur Valley State Park noted that the tracks are being buried under layers of sediment to help protect them from natural weathering and erosion.

“While they will soon be buried again by the rain and the river, Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to protect these 113-million year old tracks not only for present, but future generations,” the spokesperson added.

Dinosaur Valley State Park noted they will continue to protect the 113-million year old tracks for future generations. Courtesy Dinosaur Valley State Park

Multiple droughts around the world have also led to many discoveries. In Spain, where the country is experiencing one of its worst droughts in decades, archaeologists found a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Per Reuters, it is officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge.

Additionally, more skeletal remains continue to be found at Lake Mead, which is located Nevada and Arizona.