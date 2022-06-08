Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader who survived the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, appeared Wednesday morning during a Congressional hearing to "examine the gun violence epidemic in the United States."

The 11-year-old addressed the Committee on Oversight and Reform, chaired by Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, in a prerecorded video. In her taped testimony, Miah spoke frankly about her experience inside Robb Elementary School, where she covered herself in her classmates' blood and played dead to survive the massacre.

"We were watching a movie and then (my teacher) got an email and she went to go lock the door and (the gunman) was in the hallway," Miah said. "They made eye contact and then she went back in the room and she told us go hide and then we went to go hide behind the teacher’s desk."

Miah said that after they hid behind the desk, the gunman "shot the little window" in the door and "went into the other classroom" before going to a doorway that connected the two classrooms.

"He went through there and shot my teacher and told my teacher 'goodnight' and shot her in the head," Miah said. "Then he shot some of my classmates and the white board and ... he shot my friend."

21 people were killed in Uvalde, and 17 more injured. Nineteen of the dead were children, some of whom were Miah's classmates. Her teacher was one of the two teachers killed in the massacre.

Miah told the committee that she used her teacher's cell phone to call 911.

"I thought he was going to come back in the room, so I got a little blood and I put it all over me and then I just stayed quiet and I got my teacher's phone and called 911," Miah said. "I told them that we need help and to send police into our classroom."

At the end of the video, Miah said that she wanted to "have security." When an off-screen voice asked her if she "felt safe at school," Miah shook her head.

When asked if she believed a school shooting would happen again, Miah nodded.

Miah's father, Miguel Cerrillo, spoke briefly after her video was played.

"Today, I come because ... my baby girl," Cerrillo said. "She is not the same little girl that I used to play with and run with."

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, also addressed the committee, noting that he had treated Miah for a shrapnel wound before treating several other patients at Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

"The white Lilo and Stitch shirt she wore was covered in blood and her shoulder was bleeding from a shrapnel injury," Guerrero said. "As a baby, she survived major liver surgeries against all odds and once again she’s here as a survivor."

Guerrero said that he spoke to Miah's parents outside the hospital to tell them their daughter was alive, and returned to the emergency room to join other medical staff in waiting for more injured survivors in need of care.

"As I waited there with my fellow Uvalde doctors, nurses (and other staff) for other casualties we hoped to save, they never arrived," Guerrero said. "All that remained was the bodies of 17 more children and the teachers who cared for them."

