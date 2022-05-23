1 dead, 3 injured after falling 300 feet over California cliff, fire officials say

One person was killed and three others were injured after falling 300 feet over a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, California, early Monday, fire officials said.

Los Angeles County firefighters started their rescue operation around 4:45 a.m. following a report from the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department of a possible person “over the side” of the cliff, fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel said.

The cliff was near Paseo Del Mar and Chelsea Road, NBC Los Angeles reported.

When fire officials got to the scene, they found four people over the side of the cliff, Rangel said.

One person was dead upon arrival, and three were injured, according to the fire department. Of the injured, two suffered trauma injuries and one had minor injuries, officials said. They were taken to a hospital.

Fire officials are still at the scene trying to recover the body.

Rangel said there was no vehicle involved in the fall and the circumstances of the incident are not clear.

Palos Verdes Estates is located in southern Los Angeles County, along the coastline of the Pacific Ocean. The area of the fall is the location of an oceanfront park with a rocky beach, hiking trails and bluffs.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.