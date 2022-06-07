1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California’s 14,000-foot Mount Shasta after snowstorm

One climber is dead and four others are lucky to be alive after suffering serious injuries in icy conditions on California's Mt. Shasta on Monday.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office conducted three rescue operations within eight hours of one another after snowfall on Sunday turned to ice on Monday on the mountain located about 200 miles north of Sacramento.

The first incident was reported at 8:39 a.m. in the Avalanche Gulch area of the mountain after two climbers suffered severe injuries and another died, according to the sheriff's office.

Another climber was rescued at 12:31 p.m. in critical condition in the same area, followed by a helicopter search at 4 p.m. for another female climber injured on the mountain. She was found at 6:34 p.m. and airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office and Mount Shasta Fire Department coordinated three separate rescue missions in the span of hours after one climber died and others suffered serious injuries in a storm on California's Mount Shasta. Mount Shasta Fire Department

Officials said the woman who died was a mountain guide who was tethered to another man and woman when she fell, bringing them down with her.

Avalanche Gulch is a "7,000 vertical foot ascent that exposes the climber to steep snow and ice, rock fall and weather extremes," according to the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center.

Mount Shasta is the second-highest peak in the Cascade Range with an elevation of 14,179 feet.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer on TODAY Tuesday that since the start of the pandemic, they have seen more inexperienced climbers on the mountain.

Snowfall on Sunday turned into ice overnight on Monday, creating dangerous conditions on Mt. Shasta that resulted in at least four climbers being airlifted to nearby hospitals. Mount Shasta Fire Department

"It’s 14,000 feet and you really need to make sure you have the appropriate equipment and also the training," he said.

LaRue stressed that it’s important for climbers to check weather conditions before heading out to the mountain.

The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities.