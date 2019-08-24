A pair of young newlyweds were killed in a tragic car collision on Friday in Orange County, Texas, just moments after saying "I do."

Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, and Harley Morgan, 19, were leaving their wedding ceremony Friday when the unthinkable happened — a truck towing a trailer hit the couple's car when they pulled onto the highway.

The newlyweds from Vidor, Texas, were on U.S. Highway 87 across from the Orange County Airport at around 3:00 p.m. when the terrible accident occurred. The driver of the Ford F-250 pickup truck stayed at the scene and was reportedly not injured. According to NBC affiliate KBMT-TV, family members were traveling behind the newlyweds and witnessed the accident.

"Rhiannon was a beautiful, strong, independent young woman that was full of life," Cassie Boudreaux Watson, the bride's aunt, told TODAY. "She was loving and kind. Always smiling."

Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, had been dating since high school. The Morgan Family

Watson had never met her niece's husband before the wedding, but said that hearing the news of their deaths was "heart-stopping."

"We are a close family," Boudreaux Watson added. "It's like losing one of my own children."

LaShawna Morgan, the groom's mother, told KBMT-TV that the two have been in love since they were in high school.

"My worst nightmare happened in front of my eyes," she said. "I watched my baby die. I'm still wearing my son's blood because I tried to rip him and her out of the car. If you have kids, go home and hug them because I don't have my kid. I don't have the one thing in my life that made me happy."

Rhiannon Boudreaux, the bride killed in a car accident just after saying her vows, poses with her family. The Boudreaux Family

The justice of the peace who had just married the sweethearts was the one to pronounce them dead at the scene, according to police. It is not known if any charges will be filed against the driver of the truck.

U.S. Highway 87 closed for the remainder of Friday. Later that day, a dozen of friends and family gathered at the the local Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins, where the groom was a night baker, to mourn over the couple who had dated on-and-off since the eighth grade.

Relatives say the couple were planning a formal wedding for December.

"The only thing they wanted was to get married and start their life," said the groom's mother. "The two of them had so many dreams, and they wanted their family surrounding them."