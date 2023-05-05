New body camera footage showed the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students interacting with a police officer during a traffic stop a month before the murders, as well as investigators searching his apartment the day of his arrest in December.

Bryan Kohberger was pulled over in October on the campus of Washington State University, where he was a graduate student, after he ran a red light, according to video obtained by NBC affiliate KTVB.

"I think you know why I stopped you," the officer told Kohberger. "You ran the red light."

Kohberger said he got stuck in the middle of the intersection, and the officer explained that was a traffic violation in Washington state.

"It never even occurred to me that that’s actually something wrong," Kohberger said in the video. He was later let go with a warning.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested and charged in December with the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home near the University of Idaho in November.

Additional video obtained by KTVB shows investigators executing a search warrant at Kohberger's Washington state apartment on December 30, hours after he was arrested at his parents' home in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Show yourself! We have a search warrant for the building," officers shouted in the video.

Samples taken from Kohberger's apartment later tested positive for blood, according to documents obtained by KTVB through a public records request. It is unclear whose blood the samples belonged to.

Out of multiple swabbed items, a stain on a mattress cover and a stain on a pillow inside the apartment were marked positive for blood, according to the documents.

Other swabbed areas of the apartment that tested negative included samples from the sinks, the shower drain, a stain under the coffee table, a stain near a computer pad, a curtain rod and an entry to a doorway.

Officers also seized several items from the apartment during the search, including a black glove, multiple hair strands and a computer tower, according to the documents.

Attorneys for Kohberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on the newly released videos.

Kohberger has not entered a plea for the murder charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 26.