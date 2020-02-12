An Australian mother who was badly burned in a New Zealand volcano eruption in December has woken from a coma to learn the tragic news that her husband and daughter did not survive the tragedy.

Lisa Dallow woke from an induced coma at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne two weeks ago to learn that her daughter, Zoe Hosking, 15, and her husband of two years, Gavin Dallow, died in the Dec. 9 volcano eruption on White Island, her father-in-law said.

Lisa Dallow, who survived the New Zealand volcano tragedy, has woken from a coma to the heartbreaking news that her daughter and husband didn't survive. Her recovery is far from over, but it is hoped she will be well enough to attend her 15-year-old's funeral.

"She's highly emotional, that's all I can say," Brian Dallow told Australia's 7News. "Naturally, because it would be a severe shock."

Hundreds of mourners attended her husband's funeral in their home city of Adelaide, Australia, last month.

Lisa Dallow's husband, Gavin Dallow, was among the 21 people killed by the volcano eruption in New Zealand in December. tennis.com.au

Her daughter's funeral has been postponed until Dallow is well enough to attend, according to 7News.

"We’re just in limbo, and I think we’re going to be in limbo for quite a time," Brian Dallow said.

The family were among the 47 people on the island off the coast of New Zealand when the volcano erupted, killing 21.

Dallow's daughter, Zoe Hosking, 15, was also killed in the volcano eruption. Zoe Hosking/ Facebook

Lisa Dallow suffered burns over 57% of her body and was initially taken to Hamilton Hospital in New Zealand, according to the rotary club in south Australia, to which the Dallows belonged.

Dallow remembered being transported by helicopter following the eruption before everything went blank, Brian Dallow said.

"All she could tell us was that when the volcano went off, somebody said, ‘Run,’” he told 7News. "She could remember getting hit by boulders."

Seventeen of the 21 victims were Australians, and a pair of teen brothers originally from Chicago were also killed, along with their parents.