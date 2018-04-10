Xavier Labelle, an 18-year-old defenseman, had incorrectly been identified as dead. He is recovering in a Saskatchewan hospital, but no information about his condition has been made public.

The team’s goalie, Parker Tobin, also 18 and originally listed among the injured, was confirmed to have died in the crash.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner apologizes for the misidentification and any confusion created by it,” according to a statement by the Saskatchewan justice ministry. “The Coroner’s office extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives as well as those who were involved in the collision.”

Authorities mixed up the identities of Xavier Labelle, left and Parker Tobin, both 18, after their tour bus carrying their Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed with a tractor trailer. NBC News

In a joint statement released to CBC News, the Tobin and Labelle families said they are “grieving together,” and their focus will not be on “the confusion in an unimaginable tragedy.”

Ministry spokesman Drew Wilby apologized for the mistake during a meeting with reporters on Monday. He said many of the players were close in age and had similar builds. In addition, all of them had dyed their hair blond as part of a playoff ritual.

He said authorities realized the mistake late Sunday night and reached out to the Tobin and Labelle families.

Mourners comfort each other at a vigil honoring victims of a fatal bus accident involving the members of a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan. Pool via Reuters

Canadian hockey broadcaster Ron MacLean said he and a colleague were in a hospital room with Tobin’s parents and a badly injured boy they believed at the time was their son.

“So imagine, the mom and dad and the brother, they don’t know that they’re not looking at their own boy. That he’s so severely cut and hurt that they actually think it’s possibly their boy,” MacLean said on a radio talk show.

“And I can remember her ... this is Parker, the mom, saying, ‘He’s beginning to look more like our boy.’ Can you imagine?”