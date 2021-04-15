New NBC special 'Inspiring America' to honor people making an impact in the world

It’s time to honor the men and women making a difference in the world around them.

The TODAY team announced a new franchise Thursday morning called “Inspiring America,” an annual prime-time event from NBCUniversal News Group that will focus on people who have a positive impact in their communities.

The inaugural list features a diverse group of people, including “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach (and first woman to serve as an acting head coach in the NBA) Becky Hammon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. The entire list will be unveiled in the week leading up to the show.

“Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List” will premiere Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Telemundo while an encore broadcast will air Sunday, May 2, on CNBC at 3 p.m. ET and MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET.

It will also be available to stream on NBC News NOW on May 2 at 9 p.m. ET and on Peacock on demand. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will co-host, along with NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt.

Holt stopped by TODAY on Thursday for the announcement and noted that these kinds of profiles have been done on NBC Nightly News for years.

"These stories lift us up," he said. "They remind us that no matter what else is going on in the world, there's still a lot of good people in this country and they're looking out for other people and they're finding ways to give back and to be able to extend this now across the platforms of NBC is really gratifying."

“As we all begin to heal after an enormously challenging year, it’s important that we find ways to connect with and inspire one another. That is the very foundation of ‘Inspiring America’ and why it has resonated as a popular signature series on Nightly News,” NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said in a statement.

“We need uplifting stories now more than ever, and we are uniquely positioned to elevate them into a major franchise reaching millions more across our unparalleled portfolio.”