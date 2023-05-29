IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See how Nevada police freed a bear that was trapped in a car

Deputies had to get creative.
By Elena Nicolaou

Bear on board! Residents of northern Nevada found a bear trapped in the backseat of their vehicle over the weekend.

A video posted on the Washoe Sheriff's official Twitter account on May 28 captures the moment patrol officers freed the Grizzly bear from the backseat of a crossover sedan.

"WCSO deputies coordinated a plan and were able to safely free the trapped bear," the Twitter thread read.

The rescue mission seemed to involve attaching a rope to the handle of the car's back door, then pulling from a safe distance.

According to California's Department of Parks and Recreation, spring is an active time for bears in the Lake Tahoe region, which Washoe County is a part.

The sheriff's office also provided tips for avoiding luring bears, which mainly consists of being mindful of placing food waste outside — and, of course, "avoid leaving food in cars."

