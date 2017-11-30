share tweet pin email

A compromise in the spirit of Christmas has helped calm a dispute between neighbors over a dazzling light display that attracts thousands of people to a Connecticut home each year.

The Halliwell family in Fairfield has turned their home into a spectacle featuring 300,000 lights called "Wonderland at Roseville" for the past 18 years, but not all the neighbors were happy with it.

Nearby residents from 28 households sent a petition to the first selectman's office asking the police department to do something about the heavy traffic in the area due to the display, according to The Connecticut Post. The lights, which are up seven day a week, attract about 30,000 people between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

There is no charge for admission, but donations are accepted. All the funds go to Shriners Hospital for Children in Massachusetts.

Nadine Losquadro, who lives on a neighboring road, presented the petition.

"We appreciate the entertainment to the community and the charity that the Wonderland at Roseville brings. However, our concern is the event’s traffic and parking situation which presents a significant public safety concern for our neighborhood,'' Losquadro told The Connecticut Post.

Losquadro, who did not return a call from TODAY seeking comment, was not aiming to end the light display, just to control traffic that often made it difficult for residents and their guests to park in front of their homes during the holidays.

"The petition does not protest the display,” Losquadro wrote to The Fairfield Citizen. "It simply asks the town to help control traffic and parking in the neighborhood to make it safer for everyone. Nothing more. I hope I can speak for all my neighbors when I say we enjoy the lights display and the charity it brings. We’re not asking for it to end."

After initially thinking this may be the final year of the display, the Halliwell family has reached a compromise with the help of the Fairfield police.

They have put up traffic cones, lowered the volume of the Christmas music and dimmed the lights, according to The Fairfield Citizen. They did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY about the changes.

"When visiting our display, we would like to ask that you carpool with friends and family to minimize the number of cars,'' they wrote on the Wonderland at Roseville Facebook page. "We are all very proud to see the support behind our display."

