'Blinking back tears': NBC's Vicky Nguyen on reporting in a time of anti-Asian violence

What started as a normal segment for NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen evolved into a morning at work she would never forget.

Nguyen's segment Wednesday on TODAY focused on what people need to know before booking a vacation during the coronavirus pandemic, and while she reported out the piece like any other, her mind was elsewhere.

Tuesday night, eight people lost their lives in shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area — six of the victims were Asian women. The attacks are just the latest example of violence against Asian Americans.

A day unlike any other in Studio 1A

Nguyen told TODAY in an interview that she hadn't slept well the night before and didn't feel like herself. It wasn't until she arrived in Studio 1A that the emotional impact of the shootings started "to come to the surface."

"It was when the floor director said, 'Hey, how are you?' Normal question," she said, adding she didn't even speak and instead offered the "so-so gesture" with her hand in response.

"That's when these emotions started coming to the surface that I didn't realize were right there," she continued. "I just had to keep looking up and blinking back tears, and I have to say it was overwhelming, it was unexpected, and I've never felt that way right before a live shot."

Hoda Kotb took special notice of her off mood.

"She said, 'Hey Vic, how are ya?' And I kind of just shook my head at her and turned around, and I think that's when she realized things weren't OK. And she sort of protected me. I think she said something to the other anchors. ... She kind of just let them know something wasn't right."