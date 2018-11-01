NBC reveals findings from Matt Lauer investigation

Get the latest from TODAY
After the conclusion of an investigation into Matt Lauer and sexual misconduct allegations made against the former TODAY anchor, NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk joins Megyn Kelly to share what was discovered. Stylist and former lawyer Melissa Garcia and NBC News correspondent Kristen Dahlgren also join the round table to discuss Harvey Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman's, first interview following her husband's sexual assault allegations
