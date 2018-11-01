Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

NBC reveals findings from Matt Lauer investigation

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

10:35

After the conclusion of an investigation into Matt Lauer and sexual misconduct allegations made against the former TODAY anchor, NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk joins Megyn Kelly to share what was discovered. Stylist and former lawyer Melissa Garcia and NBC News correspondent Kristen Dahlgren also join the round table to discuss Harvey Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman's, first interview following her husband's sexual assault allegations

