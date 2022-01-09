Morgan Radford is married! See the beautiful photos from her wedding ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Morgan Radford!

The NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent tied the knot with her fiancé, David Williams, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Morgan Radford and David Williams tied the knot in January 2021. Marissa Joy Daly / Marissa Joy Photography

The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Cartagena, Colombia, after postponing their original ceremony in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

Radford paired the fairytale-worthy dress with a long veil and statement earrings, and kept the rest of her look simple with an all-natural makeup look and her hair loose around her shoulders.

Radford glowed in a unique gown from Australian couture house Leah Da Glória. The sleeveless white dress featured a stunning deep V-neck.

Radford paired the fairytale-worthy dress with a long veil and statement earrings, and kept the rest of her look simple with an all-natural makeup look and her hair loose around her shoulders. Melissa Joy Daly / Marissa Joy Photography

At her side, Williams looked debonair in a classic black tuxedo and black boutonnière.

Radford told TODAY that it "feels incredible to be married."

"I feel so connected, so secure, so happy — and so in love," she told TODAY via email on Sunday morning. "I have always heard people describe their wedding day as the best day of their lives, and now I truly understand why.

One sweet photo showed Williams dabbing at Radford's eyes during the ceremony. Melissa Joy Daly / Marissa Joy Photography

She added, "The love that was poured into us this weekend — which was an extension of the love that has been poured into us our entire lives — was an experience so profound and unforgettable that I honestly struggle to put it into words (and that rarely happens!)."

Strict COVID-19 precautions made it possible for the happy couple to safely celebrate with their loved ones. Melissa Joy Daly / Marissa Joy Photography

"Our village surrounded us, embraced us, and fortified us with their love — and in doing so — gave us the very best day of our lives," Radford continued.

The couple went to great lengths to ensure a safe ceremony for their loved ones. All guests who attended the wedding were vaccinated and were required to test beforehand. Additionally, all of the events were held outdoors.

"I have always heard people describe their wedding day as the best day of their lives, and now I truly understand why." Marissa Joy Daly / Marissa Joy Photography

Radford, 34, and Williams', 36, love story spans over a decade. The couple first met in 2007 when they were a sophomore and senior, respectively, at Harvard University. In the years following their time at the Ivy League school, the pair stayed in touch and were able to meet up various times as they passed through each other’s lives. It wasn't until 2017 after they reconnected at a conference in London that the two began dating, and the rest is history!

In November 2019, the couple got engaged after two years of dating and had planned for a May 2020 wedding. Radford even had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses live on TODAY alongside her mother when Randy Fenoli from “Say Yes to the Dress” stopped by the show.

Unfortunately, like many couples, they had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic and rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The duo still got to celebrate their would-be wedding date and make it feel special during a Zoom call where they were showered with love by friends and family.

Though their “dream destination wedding” had been postponed, the couple still celebrated a new milestone as their relationship continued to flourish during their extended engagement period.

David Williams and Morgan Radford. Melissa Joy Daly / Marissa Joy Photography

“And so while we were excited to celebrate a marriage we had both longed for and prayed about, we got something entirely different — something I didn’t know I needed,” Radford wrote for NBC News. “We traded in a flowing wedding gown and dark tuxedo for an apartment together, our first time living in the same city since college. I swapped out my bachelorette pad for an incredibly diverse, vibrant neighborhood where we watch our neighbor’s son take his first wobbly ride on a new bike… But I guess more than all that, I got empathy.”