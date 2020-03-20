NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

A longtime employee of NBC News died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff.

Larry Edgeworth, who had been working in an equipment room at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, also suffered from other health issues, according to his wife. He had previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack wrote Friday morning. NBCUniversal executive vice president of field and production operations Stacy Brady says he was known as the 'gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back,'" Lack added.

Edgeworth is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons. "We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time," Lack wrote.