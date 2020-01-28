NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game after Kobe Bryant's death

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers scheduled for Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles has been postponed because of the death of Kobe Bryant, the league said.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date, the NBA said Monday in a statement.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday," the NBA said.

Bryant, 41, Gianna, 13, and seven other peopled died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Malibu, California. The group was reportedly traveling to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball training session.

During Bryant’s 20 seasons with the Lakers, he became one of the highest scoring players in NBA history. The shooting guard was named Most Valuable Player in four of the 15 All-Star games he played in. He was twice named MVP of the NBA Finals. Bryant retired in 2016.

Federal authorities were continuing to investigate what caused the crash, but experts told NBC News they will likely focus on poor flying conditions, the possibility of human error or a technical malfunction.