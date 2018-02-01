NAVY veteran Heath Phillips, who survived sexual assault, speaks out

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Heath Phillips was just 17-years-old when he says he was sexually assaulted during several occasions in 1988 by a group of fellow sailors. He tells TODAY’s Megyn Kelly how despite reporting it to his superiors, he was called a "momma's boy" and told to "toughen up." After originally receiving a “less-than-honorable” discharge, Phillips fought for his dignity, and with the help of an organization called Protect Our Defenders now has a “more-than-honorable” discharge.