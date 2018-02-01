Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

NAVY veteran Heath Phillips, who survived sexual assault, speaks out

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

NAVY veteran Heath Phillips, who survived sexual assault, speaks out

Jul.02.201810:32

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Heath Phillips was just 17-years-old when he says he was sexually assaulted during several occasions in 1988 by a group of fellow sailors. He tells TODAY’s Megyn Kelly how despite reporting it to his superiors, he was called a "momma's boy" and told to "toughen up." After originally receiving a “less-than-honorable” discharge, Phillips fought for his dignity, and with the help of an organization called Protect Our Defenders now has a “more-than-honorable” discharge.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today