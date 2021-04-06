IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Navy corpsman killed at Maryland base after shooting 2 others, officials say

The victims are in critical condition, officials said.

April 6, 202103:10
By Dan De Luce, Gary Grumbach and Wilson Wong

A Navy hospital corpsman was killed at a Maryland base on Tuesday after shooting two people nearby, officials said.

Officials responded about 8:20 a.m. to the initial shooting scene at Riverside Technical Park in Frederick, about 52 miles northwest of Washington, police said Tuesday.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma, where they were listed in "critical condition," Lando said.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 38-year-old Navy hospital corpsman, who, after shooting the two men, drove about 10 minutes to the U.S. Army's Fort Detrick military base, where he was shot.

“The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, Maryland involving U.S. Navy sailors,” a U.S. Navy spokesperson told NBC News.

The names of the suspect and the injured men were not immediately released by authorities. No other injuries were reported.

The FBI's Baltimore Field Office was assisting the Maryland State Police and Frederick County Police in the investigation.

"Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down," police said in a tweet early Tuesday. "Please avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike."

Several schools in Frederick County were placed on a brief lockdown about 8:30 a.m. as police investigated. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Navy will continue to provide updates on the situation as more details come in, the U.S. Navy spokesperson told NBC News.

A news conference has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

