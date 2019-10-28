TODAY's Natalie Morales shared a frightening image of the wildfire approaching her Los Angeles home on Monday morning after she and her family were among the thousands evacuated in the area.
Morales tweeted a photo taken from the porch of her home that shows a wildfire raging in the distance, adding that the power was also out.
At least 3,300 homes have been evacuated as more than 470 firefighters battle a blaze that has already consumed more than 500 acres of a Los Angeles hillside and forced the closure of Interstate 405.
The Los Angeles Fire Department issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas bordering the highway.
The fire has been dubbed the Getty Fire after flames encroached within sight of the famed Getty Center museum, whose officials released a statement saying they have activated their full emergency response.
TODAY special contributor Maria Shriver also tweeted on Monday morning that she has been evacuated, thanking the firefighters for their help and offering prayers for those in the path of the fire's "terrifying destruction."
The wildfires burning across the state have also forced the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people in Northern California, where 2.5 million are without power.
High winds fuel California wildfires; governor declares emergencyOct. 28, 201901:47
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was also forced to flee the Getty Fire in Los Angeles with his family early Monday morning.
"Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms,'' he wrote. "No luck so far!"
James later tweeted that his family found a place to stay and then offered prayers to others affected by the fire.
Last year, the Hill and Woolsey fires in the Los Angeles area had stars like Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom, Alyssa Milano and members of the Kardashian family taking to social media to share frightening images and words of hope for fellow victims after they were evacuated.