NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on racing with late father

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jun.27.201806:18

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about the concussions and health issues that led to his retirement from driving for NASCAR – as well as agreeing to donate his brain to head injury research. He also looks back on racing with his late father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, saying: “Some of my fondest memories are wins when he was with me in victory lane.”

