NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on racing with late father

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about the concussions and health issues that led to his retirement from driving for NASCAR – as well as agreeing to donate his brain to head injury research. He also looks back on racing with his late father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, saying: “Some of my fondest memories are wins when he was with me in victory lane.”
