NASCAR's 1st Arab American female driver talks Daytona race, paving way for others

She did it!

Toni Breidinger made history this year as the first Arab American female driver to take part in any NASCAR series, and following her premiere race at Daytona International Speedway earlier this month, there’s no stopping her.

After all, at just 21 years old, she just achieved a major goal on the track, and she hopes to inspire other women to do the same.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“It was so crazy,” she said during a Thursday appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I’ve been dreaming to race at Daytona ever since I was a kid, so it was literally a dream come true for me. You know, I’ve watched that race so many times. Once you’re in the driver’s seat, it’s like this whole other experience.”

It’s definitely one she won’t soon forget.

“My biggest goal for the race was to finish the race,” Breidinger recalled of the competition that saw her reach her highest speeds ever, topping out between 180 and 185 miles per hour. “Daytona is notorious for wrecks, so I just wanted to get the race finished. I wanted to get it under my belt, just to get that big-track experience. So I was happy that I finished.”

Toni Breidinger smiles as she talks with her crew before the start of the practice session for the ARCA Racing Series PapaNicholas Coffee 150 on June 22, 2018, at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. Michael Allio / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

She’d hoped to finish among the Top 20 drivers, so her 18th place spot ticked that box, too.

“I did get up to 10th place, and I made this little mistake that I keep thinking about,” she noted without mentioning any specifics about the flub. “So I’m a little frustrated about that, but I did hit both of my goals so it was definitely a solid weekend.”

Her career has been off to a strong start. The driver, who’s of Lebanese descent, is already a record-breaker as a 19-time United States Auto Club (USAC) race champion — the only woman who can make that claim.

“It’s really cool to be the first,” Breidinger said of her accomplishments so far. “Everybody loves to be the first. But I also don’t want to be the last. I really want to pave the way for others. I’ve received so much amazing support and so many messages. I was really surprised by a lot of people just saying that I inspire them, which is really amazing."

And she explained that it all comes full circle for her “because it inspires me to read those messages.”

Breidinger got her earliest inspiration at just 9 years old, when her father took her and her twin sister out for a day of go-kart fun that led to an unstoppable ambition. Since then, she hasn’t let anything hold her back — least of all being a woman in a male-dominated sport.

“Honestly it’s something that I never think about,” she said of that distinction. “There’s never been a point in time where I’m just standing there like, ‘Wow, I’m the only girl here.’ The car doesn’t know gender. The track doesn’t know gender. Gender is so irrelevant. As soon as the helmet comes on, everybody is just a driver out there.”

Once she’s behind the wheel, it’s a level playing field. Unless she’s not on the track at all.

“The only thing I’m not good at is directions,” Breidinger said of her off-course drive time. “Everybody always makes fun of me. Nobody ever lets me drive. Whenever we’re going places, I’m not allowed to drive, because I always get lost.”

Which is what makes a famed raceway like Daytona such a good fit for her.

“Because I usually just turn left, so I can’t get lost,” she laughed.