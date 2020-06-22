NASCAR drivers push Bubba Wallace's car before race in show of solidarity

After a noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage stall on Sunday, a crowd of people involved in Monday afternoon's GEICO 500 race walked his car to the front of the line in a display of solidarity.

A video from Fox Sports shows drivers, crew members and more helping to push Wallace's car to the front of the grid at Talladega Superspeedway.

We rally around @BubbaWallace. Fellow drivers push his No. 43 car to the front in Talladega.#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/n0YwN1qq5l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

The video goes on to show Wallace, NASCAR's sole Black competitor, hugging drivers who were involved with the effort. Legendary driver Richard Petty, a co-owner of the team Wallace drives for, Richard Petty Motorsports, shared a heartfelt moment with him in his first appearance at a NASCAR event since the season resumed following the sport's temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Bubba Wallace gives a thumbs-up before the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

In the stands, four fans were photographed with a sign to encourage the driver.

A hashtag, #IStandwithBubba, started circulating on Twitter after NASCAR announced that a noose had been found in his stall. The hashtag was also painted on the infield at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace himself commemorated Monday's touching moment with a stunning photo.

"Together," he wrote.

Wallace has been outspoken against racial injustice. On June 7, he wore an "I Can't Breathe — Black Lives Matter" T-shirt during the national anthem at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Wallace also appeared on TODAY on June 11, expressing support for NASCAR's ban on Confederate flags at races.

Bubba Wallace appears in a Black Lives Matter T-shirt before a race in Georgia. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Following the discovery of the noose in his garage stall, Wallace shared a statement on social media, saying that he would not "back down."

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," he wrote.

NASCAR said the discovery of the noose in Wallace's garage stall would be investigated.

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," the organization said in a statement. "We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."