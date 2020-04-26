NASCAR driver Ryan Newman to return to racing following fiery crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman announced Sunday that he will return to the driver's seat and continue racing once the coronavirus quarantine is lifted.

The announcement comes two months after Newman was involved in a fiery crash, from which he emerged with relatively minor injuries.

When we go back racing, @RyanJNewman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 6 machine! pic.twitter.com/NVtTSklvnI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2020

"I'm excited to be healthy and at some point get back in the race car when the world starts turning again," Newman said Sunday on FOX: NASCAR.

Newman said that he planned to return to racing when NASCAR resumes, which could be as early as May 17, according to FOX: NASCAR host Mike Joy.

"I'm thankful for all the people and support that I've got," Newman told Joy. "Friends, family, fans, you name it, that prayed for me and have given me multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point."

Newman, 42, emerged from the crash at the Daytona 500 Feb.17 with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"[It's] still humbling to watch it and know that I'm sitting here without a headache, which is amazing," Newman told TODAY in his first interview after the crash.

Newman suffered a "bruised brain," but no broken bones or other injuries despite being knocked unconscious at one point.

"On so many levels, I feel so lucky," he said. "You look at the crash, you think that's spectacular in a bad way. You look at the car afterwards, you think about all the things of what happened right for me to be sitting here."