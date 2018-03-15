Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Stephen Hawking spent most of his adult life in a wheelchair, but a few years ago, he was able to float "like Superman" for a few minutes.

NASA on Wednesday paid tribute to the late physicist with a video showing him without his wheelchair and floating in zero gravity during a demonstration with the space agency in 2007.

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

"For me, this was true freedom," Hawking said in the video. "People who know me well say that my smile was the biggest they'd ever seen. I was Superman for those few minutes."

NASA's tribute was part of an outpouring from celebrated figures across the science and entertainment worlds in the wake of Hawking's death.

Hawking spent almost his entire adult life in a wheelchair after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative neurological disease, when he was 21.

Hawking's zero gravity experience occurred in 2007 on a modified Boeing 727 jet flying above Kennedy Space Center in Florida.