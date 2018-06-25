NASA's stunning new photo of Jupiter looks like a work of art

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jupiter may be best known as the planetary titan of our solar system with a comparatively small red mark — that still dwarfs the entirety of Earth — and rows of striations going from pole to pole.

But forget about all that.

After gazing at the latest glimpse of the gas giant, courtesy of NASA's Juno spacecraft, it's clear that Jupiter should simply be known as the Colossus of Clouds.

A new photo from the Juno spacecraft offers a mesmerizing look at the swirling clouds that make up Jupiter's atmosphere. Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichst?dt/Se?n Doran

Vortices in shades of aqua, teal, salmon, white and gray swirl and stretch across the mesmerizing image, which was captured from the craft as it cruised by the planet on May 23 — from almost 10,000 miles away.

While those twirling clouds may look like the work of a post-impressionist painter, they're all Jupiter. The colors, however, had some help from citizen scientists who used NASA's JunoCam images.

Jupiter, looking a little bit more like the classic Solar System titan everyone knows. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichst?d/Se?n Doran

This photo, and many other images that have been released from Juno's extended mission, employs color enhancement to help visualize the depth between the layers of clouds in Jupiter's deep atmosphere.

And while the most recent pic is awe-inspiring, it's not the only look at Jupiter this year that's left space-gazers doing a double take.

Juno offered up a unique look at Jupiter's South Pole. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichst?dt

Each month new photos give new impressions of the old Jovian classics — from close-ups of the striped bands that wrap around the planet to that classic Great Red Spot everyone knows so well.