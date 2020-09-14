Naomi Osaka's boyfriend had the best reaction to her US Open win

There might have been one person in the building who was more excited than Naomi Osaka after the tennis star won her second U.S. Open title on Saturday.

Television cameras caught Osaka's boyfriend, rapper Cordae, showing his support by jumping out of his seat to pump his fist and pound his chest in celebration after the 22-year-old clinched a hard-fought victory over Victoria Azarenka. ESPNW tweeted the adorable clip.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Cordae, 23, whose full name is Cordae Dunston, was one of the few people in attendance at New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium for Saturday's championship match because of restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

He wore a mask as he cheered on Osaka before reminding everyone after the win that she now has three Grand Slam titles. A clip that's gone viral on Twitter shows him excitedly counting on his fingers.

People couldn't get enough of the sweet moment involving the couple, who have been dating since last year.

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves the ball during her women's singles third round match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine on day five of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York City. Al Bello / Getty Images

"I love how cordae physically shows up to support naomi ❤️" one person tweeted. "Its so important that ur partner supports ur goals and dreams and vice versa. Whether its ur career, education, hobby, etc the support should be there."

"Someone be the Cordae to my Naomi," another person tweeted.

"Congratulations @naomiosaka. I’m so excited for her," another fan tweeted. "Also, can we talk about Naomi and Cordae? I just love these two together. Young black love....Just love to see it. #USOpen #BlackLove."

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. had some fun with Cordae joining a group photo with Osaka after the match.

"When y’all freshly in love so you ain’t sure if you allowed in the family photos yet," he tweeted with a video of the moment.

Cordae also posted a celebratory photo with Osaka holding her trophy. He captioned it with gold medal emojis.

Osaka shared a photo of the couple together on Instagram last month with a sweet birthday message for her boyfriend.

"I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you," she wrote. "I‘m so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever... I hope you’re having the best birthday, I’m sad I can’t be there but I’ll make it up to you 😖 happy 23rd, I love you @cordae."