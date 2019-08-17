Nancy Parker, a longtime New Orleans news anchor, was killed Friday in a small plane crash.

Parker, 53, was identified as one of two people killed in the crash. The award-winning journalist was shooting a feature story with a stunt pilot when they went down. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Nancy was a part of the FOX 8 family for the last 23 years," the news station said in a Facebook post. "She put her heart and soul into her work, covering thousands of stories and touching countless lives. She made a difference in the lives of those she reported on. She will be sorely missed, and her absence creates a void that cannot be filled."

"Nancy was absolutely a joy to work with each and every day," FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram said in a statement, adding “the New Orleans television community lost a true treasure.”

Colleagues choked back tears when they made the announcement on air. TODAY’s own Hoda Kotb, who worked as a news anchor in New Orleans from 1992 to 1998, tweeted her condolences.

So saddened to hear bout @NancyParkerFOX8 .... she was an incredible journalist.. and a phenomenal mother... RIP 💔 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) August 17, 2019

Parker is survived by her husband and three children.