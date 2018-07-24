'My identity was changed': Former diver alleges sexual abuse by Ohio State club coach

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Eszter Pryor, a former diver with the Ohio State University Diving Club, has filed a lawsuit claiming she was sexually abused by former assistant coach William Bohonyi beginning when she was 16 and when he was 27. Pryor is now suing Bohonyi, along with the Ohio State University Diving Club, which employed him, and USA Diving for turning a blind eye. Pryor and her lawyer, Robert Allard, join Megyn Kelly TODAY to open up about her allegations.