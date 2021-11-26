Musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, a Broadway giant who has the most Tony Awards as a composer, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, a spokesperson for Sondheim's productions said.

He was 91.

His cause of death was unknown.

Stephen Sondheim stands beside an advertisement for one of his shows in 1976.

Sondheim was considered American theater's greatest composer and lyricist of the last half century or more. His musical "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street" is considered a masterpiece. He has more Tony awards — eight — than any other composer. He wrote the lyrics for "West Side Story," in the 1950s.

Other notable musical works by Sondheim include "Follies," "Pacific Overtures," and "Into the Woods."

His influence was felt in Hollywood, where he co-composed "Reds"(1981), as well as songs for "The Seven Percent Solution" (1976) and "Dick Tracy" (1990).

Sondheim was born in New York on March 22, 1930.

Stephen Sondheim onstage during an event in Michigan in 1997.

He studied at George School, Pennsylvania from 1942 to 1946, and at Williams College in Massachusetts, from 1946 to 1950. At Williams he was a music major.

When he graduated he received the Hutchinson Prize for Composition. He went on to study music theory and composition under composer Milton Babbitt.

His works have been revived, sent on tour, and produced across the nation and overseas.

