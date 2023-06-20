Moose attacks and tramples man walking his dogs in Colorado, authorities say

A moose in Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado, charged a passerby walking his dogs, knocked him down and stomped on him, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, local authorities announced June 19.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the report and did not name the man, but said he is in his late 50s and was walking two dogs along a hairpin turn on a trail. They accidentally surprised a cow moose and her calf that were nearby, CPW officers described in a press release.

"The moose charged and knocked the man down, stomping him several times," the office said.

The man, who was armed, was able to free himself from the moose by firing two shots into the ground to startle it, the office said.

"The moose and calf were not shot and retreated, according to the victim," the office said. "The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dogs were not injured and off-leash at the time."

Officers searched for the moose and calf but did not find them, the office said.

Coal Creek Canyon is located over 30 miles northwest of Denver.

The CPW said Colorado is home to about 3,000 moose. It noted calves are born during the end of May to mid-June, and cow moose can be more aggressive than usual to protect their newborns. Cow moose can perceive dogs as predators or threats, the office said.

"CPW encourages hikers to avoid thick willow habitat in riparian areas, where moose like to eat and rest, to decrease chances of moose interactions," the office said. "CPW urges dog owners to keep their dogs leashed while hiking, and give moose extra space on trails."