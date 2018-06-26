Monica Lewinsky opens up on #MeToo, confidence and finding her voice

“It can be a range of emotions or experiences,” Lewinsky told InStyle magazine about what it’s like to wake up and learn she’s become news again. “Despite the amount of trauma work I’ve done for the past 20 years, there’s still a pattern that gets tapped into or triggered.”

InStyle interviewed Lewinsky for its first “Badass Women” issue, recognizing the work she's done to rebuild her life since the public learned about her affair with Clinton in 1998.

Recently, Lewinsky has become an outspoken advocate on issues that have affected her. In 2015, she gave a powerful TED Talk about cyberbullying. Earlier this year, she penned an essay for Vanity Fair describing how the #MeToo helped her feel less alone.

She told InStyle she was glad to channel her experiences to help others.

“If people can find some modicum of relief or healing from my having shared my experiences, that’s the greatest privilege. To be a part of helping someone else,” she said.