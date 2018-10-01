This mom running for Congress wants to use campaign funds for child care

Get the latest from TODAY
Liuba Gretchen Shirley, a young mother of two, is one of only three women in the country running for Congress while raising a child under the age of 2. She tells Megyn Kelly TODAY that she is asking the Federal Election Commission to approve the use of campaign funds for child care. “People are identifying with me because there are a lot of people dealing with this issue,” she says.
