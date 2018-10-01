Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

This mom running for Congress wants to use campaign funds for child care

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

This mom running for Congress wants to use campaign funds for child care

07:13

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Liuba Gretchen Shirley, a young mother of two, is one of only three women in the country running for Congress while raising a child under the age of 2. She tells Megyn Kelly TODAY that she is asking the Federal Election Commission to approve the use of campaign funds for child care. “People are identifying with me because there are a lot of people dealing with this issue,” she says.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today