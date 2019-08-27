The mother of four children who were killed in a December 2017 arson attack has died “after a hard 20 months of fighting,” her family said.

Michelle Pearson’s mother, Sandra Lever, shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Our beautiful Michelle gained her wings and went to join her babies,” Lever wrote.

Michelle Pearson died 20 months after four of her children were killed in an arson attack. Greater Manchester Police/Facebook

Pearson, 37, suffered burns to 75% of her body when two gasoline bombs exploded at her home in Greater Manchester, England. The blaze, which began at around 5 a.m., claimed the lives of her children Demi, 15, Brandon, 8, Lacie, 7, and Lia, 3.

Pearson’s son Kyle, 17, escaped the fire and survived.

Pearson spent five months in a medically induced coma and did not learn of the deaths until April 2018, the BBC reported.

In May 2018, Zak Bolland and David Worrall, then 23 and 25, were both given four life sentences for launching the fatal attack. Bolland’s girlfriend Courtney Brierley, then 20, was jailed for 21 years on four counts of manslaughter.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court heard that Bolland had been involved in a “petty” feud with with Kyle Pearson over damage to a car, the BBC reported.

Bolland said in court that he was drunk and high on drugs when he lit a glass bottle filled with gasoline and hurled it through the kitchen window of Pearson’s home.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes of Greater Manchester Police said they will be reviewing the original investigation. The department will also be consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service to determine whether the bombers should face additional charges in light of Pearson’s death.

“I know first-hand how devastating the death of her four children was for Michelle and the news of her passing is incredibly tragic,” Hughes told TODAY in a statement. “I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Michelle’s loved ones at this terrible time.”

In June, Lever revealed Pearson’s health had begun to deteriorate and that she was in “critical health.” That same month, Pearson's niece Courtney Pearson took to Facebook to praise her aunt’s strength.

“She is a legend to have gone through what she’s going through & is still going through,” Courtney Pearson wrote on Facebook. “Nothing will ever fix the damage that’s been done, if only we could turn back the hands of time.