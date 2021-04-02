MLB pulls All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of restrictive new voting law

Major League Baseball pulled its annual All-Star Game out of Georgia, officials said Friday, in the wake of that state enacting a restrictive new voting law.

The "Midsummer Classic," which showcases the best players from the National and American Leagues, was set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Cobb County home of the Atlanta Braves.

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Georgia Republicans passed restrictive changes to the state election process last month. The new law adds a host of restrictions, like requiring identification for mail voting and making it illegal to take food or water to voters in line.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law immediately, calling it "common sense" legislation while aligning himself with former President Donald Trump in remarks promoting the bill.

This week, President Joe Biden said he would strongly support moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia to protest the new law.

MLB's action follows strong statements from Georgia-based companies Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, which also blasted the state's new law.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.