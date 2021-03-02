Mitt Romney recovering from fall that left him unconscious

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

"I went to CPAC. That was a problem," joked Romney.

March 2, 202100:29
By Dartunorro Clark and Frank Thorp V

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday that he is recovering after a fall over the weekend knocked him unconscious and resulted in "a lot of stitches."

Romney was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above an eye and his lip. He told reporters that he "took a fall" while in Boston visiting his son and grandchildren.

He briefly pulled off his mask, showing a puffy and bruised upper lip.

"Yeah, I had kind of a tough, tough weekend. ... I went to CPAC. That was a problem," he joked, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, where former President Donald Trump spoke Sunday. Romney voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials, earning him the ire of Trump and his allies.

Trump lashed out at Romney and other Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him during his speech Sunday.

Romney said he went to the hospital to get stitches but did not disclose whether he was admitted overnight.

"I asked the doctor how many stitches, and she said, 'I don't know,'" he said.

Dartunorro Clark

Dartunorro Clark is a political reporter for NBC News.

Frank Thorp V

Frank Thorp V is a producer and off-air reporter covering Congress for NBC News, managing coverage of the Senate.