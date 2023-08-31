IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards: 6 must-have fitness essentials under $40

Mitch McConnell is ‘medically clear’ to continue work, U.S. Capitol doctor says

The Capitol’s attending physician said he “conferred” with the Republican leader’s neurology team and that “occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery.”

McConnell felt ‘momentarily lightheaded’ before freezing again

02:25
By Scott Wong and Ryan Nobles

WASHINGTON — One day after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up at a public event, Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the U.S. Capitol, said that he told McConnell “he is medically clear” to continue to work.

Monahan said in a statement that he had “conferred” with McConnell’s neurology team and determined that McConnell is “medically cleared to continue with his schedule as planned.” 

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” the doctor said.

This is the first time his office has acknowledged the staring spells McConnell has been dealing with could be attributed to lingering effects from his fall and concussion in March.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Scott Wong
Ryan Nobles