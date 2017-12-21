share tweet pin email

Head coach Cuonzo Martin followed a hard-fought victory by his Missouri men's basketball team on Wednesday by delivering an inspiring speech - to the losing team.

Martin made a point to go into the visiting locker room after an 82-81 win over Stephen F. Austin to tell the Lumberjacks' players how tough a team they were.

It was a tough loss in Columbia, but Mizzou head coach @CuonzoMartin did something he had never done in his coaching career - enter an opponents locker room. @MizzouHoops, youâve got the epitome of class leading you. Maybe weâll see you in March. #AxeEm pic.twitter.com/86IOt2m9D9 — SFA Basketball (@SFA_MBB) December 20, 2017

Martin said it was the first time in his 18-year coaching career he'd felt compelled to visit another team's locker room after a game.

"I know you’re mad and upset guys, but you shouldn’t be mad because you’re a talented team," Martin said. “One thing I always tell our players, guys, is it doesn’t matter (what’s on) the front of the jersey. You all got just as much talent as we’ve got man.

"I don’t tell you that to make you feel good...I tell you real talk, man. I’ve never done this in my career. You all are a hell of a team, (you have a) hell of a coach."

Martin's team has faced its own adversity after losing freshman Michael Porter Jr., one of the best players in the country, to a season-ending injury last month. Stephen F. Austin called Martin "the epitome of class" in a tweet featuring the video of his speech.

Here's hoping the two teams meet again during March Madness!

