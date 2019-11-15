Missing woman's husband arrested after carpet found soaked with blood, bleach

A Missouri man was arrested and charged in connection to the disappearance of his wife, St. Louis police said Thursday.

Jennifer Rothwell, 28, was last seen on the morning of Nov. 12 leaving her and her husband's home in St. Louis, Missouri. Police said her husband, Beau Rothwell, reported her missing later that night.

The disappearance was initially treated as a missing person report but was reclassified as a homicide, the St. Louis Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Jennifer Rothwell's disappearance was originally classified as a missing person, but later reclassified as a homicide. Her husband, Beau Rothwell, is now charged in the investigation. St. Louis County PD

Police said Jennifer's husband, Beau Rothwell, was seen on video Monday buying bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves. During a search of the couple's home, detectives found wet carpet soaked with bleach and blood covering large areas of the carpet and an underlying pad, according to a police press release.

Authorities said the blood and bleach is "evidence associated with a crime of murder." Beau Rothwell, 28, was initially charged with only felony tampering with evidence. But on Friday, police added an additional charge of second-degree murder.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

St. Louis police said Jennifer Rothwell was wearing business clothing on the day she disappeared. Her car was found about two miles from her home.

"She has not been seen or in contact with anyone since leaving her home. Jennifer has no history of leaving and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis," police said in their Facebook post.