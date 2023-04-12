A missing woman was saved when authorities pulled her from a submerged Jeep in a Texas lake after being alerted by a nearby fisherman, police said.

As the Jeep was about to be removed from the water by a local wrecker service, the fisherman and Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered there was a woman inside the vehicle and pulled her to safety, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities were first contacted about the situation when a fisherman called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of April 7 after seeing a black Jeep submerged in Lake o’ the Pines about 40 feet from a boat ramp, police said.

A photo shared by police shows two men pulling a woman into a boat while the roof of the vehicle can be seen just above the waterline nearby.

The woman has not been identified by police.

She was taken to a local hospital, and authorities determined during the incident that she had been listed as a missing person by the Longview Police Department.