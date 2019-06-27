The Salt Lake City police may have a break in the case of a missing University of Utah student after raiding a home on Wednesday near a park where Mackenzie Lueck was last seen 10 days ago.

Authorities served a search warrant on a home in Rose Park, Salt Lake City assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt announced late Wednesday. Police have not named any suspects in the case.

"The leads we developed led us here, and then we served a search warrant,'' Doubt said. "They live here, of course they’re part of the investigation because we’re serving a search warrant on their house."

Crime scene technicians combed through the home for hours and detectives paid close attention to an unattached garage near the back of the property, Miguel Almaguer reported on TODAY Thursday. A vehicle was also reportedly towed from the property.

Lueck, 23, was last seen taking a Lyft ride from Salt Lake City International Airport on June 17 to an address in North Salt Lake shortly before 3 a.m., police told TODAY Monday. She was reported missing June 20.

A person allegedly picked up Lueck at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake after she was dropped off by her Lyft driver, but police have not been able to determine whether the second driver was a man or woman, or confirm the make and model of the second vehicle, Doubt said earlier Wednesday.

The home that was raided on Wednesday is a seven-minute drive from Hatch Park. Neighbors told NBC News that the man who lives there keeps to himself.

"This is a very friendly block,'' one neighbor said on TODAY Thursday. "Everybody knows everybody, but we didn't really know him. Very reclusive and not super neighborly."

Lueck's last communication was a text message to her mother on June 17 saying she had landed safely after flying back to Utah following her grandmother's funeral in California.

Earlier on Wednesday, police released the last known photos of her, which were taken from airport surveillance video. They showed her exiting the plane, waiting for her luggage and leaving the terminal.

Police are asking for any information regarding the person Lueck met in Hatch Park, any alternate phone Lueck may have used in the past, any unknown social media accounts she may have had, or if anyone has been in contact with her in the past week.

Anyone with information about Lueck's whereabouts can contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-4420 and reference case No. 19-111129.