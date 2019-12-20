There’s still time! We’ve found 47 gifts you can still buy online in time for the holidays 

Missing Texas mom Heidi Broussard found dead, newborn alive, family says

Broussard, 33, and her child were last seen in Austin on Dec. 12, when she dropped her 6-year-old son off at an elementary school, police have said.

Missing Texas mom found dead, but her baby is still alive

Dec. 20, 201901:30

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Sam Brock, Phil Helsel, Kurt Chirbas and Colin Sheeley

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A body believed to be that of a missing Texas mother was found Thursday night near Houston, while her newborn has been discovered alive, a family member told NBC News.

Tammy Broussard, Heidi Broussard's mother, said early on Friday that police told her a body found in Jersey Village, Texas, is likely that of her daughter, who has been missing for a week.

She added that police said that the medical examiner still needed to officially confirm the identity of the body found in a car trunk. Granddaughter Margot Carey was found in a home in good condition, police told her.

Police have not publicly confirmed the details Broussard said she was told. They would not comment overnight.

Missing Texas mom’s parents speak out as FBI joins search

Dec. 18, 201901:52

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Craig Cummings with the Texas Department of Public Safety earlier told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that investigators were at a home in Jersey Village, which is northwest of Houston, in connection with the missing mother and her infant. A close friend of Broussard's lives at the home, other friends told NBC News.

The FBI also confirmed it was at the site, but a spokeswoman declined to comment further. Austin police did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her child were last seen in Austin around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, when Broussard dropped her 6-year-old son off at an elementary school, police have said.

Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department public information officer Lt. Daniel Arizpe earlier said that a 1-month-old baby was found safe at the home in Jersey Village just before 11 p.m., but the identity of that infant was not released by officials. Officials outside of the home could be seen carrying a carseat to a vehicle Thursday night.

Arizpe said a call about a child, who was later taken to a hospital, came from Child Protective Services. He said the baby had no obvious injuries, but he did not provide any other details.

Close friends of missing Texas mom and her baby speak out in emotional interview

Dec. 19, 201901:18

Jersey Village is a community of around 7,600 in Harris County, northwest of Houston. It was not immediately clear what led law enforcement officials to the home there or what connection the residence may have to the case.

Broussard’s boyfriend, Shane Carey, who is Margot's father, said earlier this week that her car was at the apartment in Austin the day she disappeared, but she wasn't there.

He said all of Broussard's belongings, including her identification and the baby's diaper bag, were still in the apartment.

Close friends of Broussard’s told NBC News this week there is no chance the mother would have left of her own accord without her son.

Sam Brock reported from Jersey Village, Phil Helsel from Los Angeles, and Colin Sheeley and Kurt Chirbas from New York

Sam Brock

Sam Brock is a reporter for NBC Bay Area.

Phil Helsel
Kurt Chirbas

Kurt Chirbas is a senior editor for NBC News based in New York.

Colin Sheeley