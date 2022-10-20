Princeton student, 20, found dead nearly 1 week after going missing

After nearly one week of searching for missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie, her body was found on Oct. 20, according to a release from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 20-year-old junior was part of the class of 2024 and went missing six days ago, on Oct. 14, the final day before the start of the school’s one-week fall break.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a facilities employee found Ewunetie’s body behind the university’s tennis courts at 1 p.m. on the afternoon of Oct. 20.

Hours after Ewunetie’s body was found, Princeton’s vice president for campus life, W. Rochelle Calhoun, issued a letter to the Princeton community describing the news as “heartbreaking.”

The letter also noted that Princeton's Department of Public Safety, as well as local and state law enforcement, does not believe there are any threats related to Ewunetie’s death on campus or in the nearby area.

“Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends, and the many others who knew and loved her,” read the letter, which also noted that plans to bring students together in honor of Ewunetie are in the works.

The Mercer County release shared that there were no apparent signs of injury to Ewunetie’s body and said the cause of her death did not appear to be suspicious or criminal. It also said that the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause of her death.

Speaking with NBC News on Oct. 19, Ewunetie’s brother, Universe Ewunetie, said that the last time he heard from her was on Oct. 13 via text.

On Oct. 16, after not speaking with the missing student for days, Ewunetie’s family requested a well-being check.

On Oct. 17, the department of public safety issued a Tiger Alert, part of the university’s emergency notification system, asking anyone with information to contact an anonymous tip line.

On Oct. 19, Calhoun emailed students about the ongoing search for Ewunetie.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland, Ewunetie’s mother, Tiruedil Kassa, described her daughter as quiet but kind.

“She’s such a trusting person, just a lovely person,” she told the outlet.

WKYC reported Ewunetie had graduated at the top of her class in 2020 at Cleveland’s Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School and attended Princeton on a full-ride scholarship studying sociology.