'Miracle Hunter' Michael O'Neill investigates religious shrine tied to the Virgin Mary

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

“Miracle Hunter” Michael O’Neill investigated and studied the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, a shrine in Wisconsin recognized by the Vatican as the only place in the U.S. in which the Virgin Mary has appeared. He talks with Megyn Kelly about what qualifies as a miracle, the Wisconsin shrine and what led him to become a miracle hunter.

