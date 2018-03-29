'Miracle Hunter' Michael O'Neill investigates religious shrine tied to the Virgin Mary

Get the latest from TODAY
“Miracle Hunter” Michael O’Neill investigated and studied the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, a shrine in Wisconsin recognized by the Vatican as the only place in the U.S. in which the Virgin Mary has appeared. He talks with Megyn Kelly about what qualifies as a miracle, the Wisconsin shrine and what led him to become a miracle hunter.
