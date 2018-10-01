Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

'A miracle of bravery': Megyn Kelly roundtable reacts to Thailand soccer team rescue

Jul.10.201805:52

All 12 boys and their coach, who have been trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks, have been rescued alive, the Thai Navy SEALS wrote on their Facebook page Tuesday morning. NBC’s chief global correspondent Billy Neely shares the latest details, while NBC’s Craig Melvin, co-host of PBS’s “In Principle” Amy Holmes and NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Dan Goldman join Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about the good news. “It’s a miracle of bravery,” Holmes said.

